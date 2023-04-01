Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS overcome KKR via DLS method: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 01, 2023, 07:57 pm 2 min read

KKR (146/7) were seven runs behind as per DLS when rain intervened (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match number two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season in Mohali on Saturday. Asked to bat, PBKS posted a challenging 191/5 in 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a fluent fifty. In response, KKR (146/7) were seven runs behind as per DLS when rain intervened and conceded the match. Arshdeep Singh claimed a three-fer.

How did the match pan out?

Opener Prabhsimran Singh's 12-ball 23 got PBKS off to a flying start. Post his departure, Shikhar Dhawan and Rajapaksa added 86 runs for the second wicket. Jitesh Sharma (21), debutant Sikandar Raza (16), Sam Curran (26*), and Shahrukh Khan (11*) made handy contributions. In response, KKR were off to a poor start before Andre Russell (35) gave them hope. However, PBKS were ahead.

Maiden IPL fifty for Rajapaksa

Rajapaksa, who wasn't a certain starter in the PBKS XI, made great utilization of the opportunity. He tormented the KKR bowlers in the powerplay as the Mohali-based team was 56/1 after six overs. Rajapaksa completed his 50 off 30 balls and was dismissed soon after. This was the Sri Lankan batter's maiden fifty in IPL and 12th overall in T20 cricket.

Dhawan makes his presence felt

The ever-consistent Dhawan provided great support to Rajapaksa. The PBKS skipper anchored the innings and ended up scoring 40 runs off 29 deliveries. His knock was laced with six boundaries. He has raced to 6,284 runs at 35.10.

Southee bowls his 3rd-most expensive spell in IPL

Veteran pacer Tim Southee was KKR's most expensive bowler, claiming 2/54 in four overs. These are his third-most expensive figures in IPL. Last season, he finished with 0/57 vs Lucknow Super Giants. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he conceded 0/61 against his current team KKR in 2019. This was the ninth occasion of Southee conceding 40 or more runs in an IPL match.

Russell becomes 3rd KKR player to score 2,000 IPL runs

Russell showed his brilliance once again for KKR. He smashed a 19-ball 35, hitting three fours and two sixes. He was dismissed off a slower short ball by Sam Curran. Russell has now become the 3rd KKR player to score 2,000 IPL runs after Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa. He has raced to 2,012 runs at 31.43. Overall, he has 2,070 IPL runs.

Arshdeep shines for PBKS

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was excellent for PBKS. He claimed three wickets for 19 runs from his three overs. He dismissed Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, and Venkatesh Iyer. Arshdeep has 43 IPL scalps.