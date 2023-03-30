Sports

Shaheen Afridi to represent Nottinghamshire for T20 Blast: Key stats

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi will play for Nottinghamshire in the upcoming season of the T20 Blast. Afridi will join former New Zealand ace Colin Munro as one of the club's two T20 overseas players. Last season, Nottinghamshire missed out on qualification for the knockout stages for the first time since 2015. Here we decode Afridi's stats.

Head coach Peter Moores hails Afridi

Nottinghamshire head coach, Peter Moores, hailed Afridi as a world-class player. "In Shaheen, we've got a world-class player - which is really exciting - and a player with a point of difference with the ball, which is crucial when we are looking to recruit," Moores said as per ESPNcricinfo. He added Shaheen adds star quality and a different angle to the group.

Shaheen helped Qalandars win PSL 2023

Shaheen captained Lahore Qalandars to the second of back-to-back Pakistan Super League titles. Lahore won the final by a solitary run against Multan Sultans. Notably, Shaheen was the Man-of-the-Match in the PSL 2023 final. He claimed figures worth 4/51, besides scoring a rampant 15-ball 44*. He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in PSL 2023. He claimed 19 scalps at 21.15.

Shaheen has claimed 58 T20I scalps

Shaheen has claimed 58 T20I scalps for Pakistan in 47 matches at an average of 22.37. He has an economy rate of 7.52. Afridi has managed to claim one four-wicket haul (4/22).

Afridi's T20 numbers

In 138 T20 games so far, Afridi has claimed 195 scalps at 20.59. He has managed five five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 6/19. He has also claimed four-wicket hauls on four occasions. Notably, Afridi is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League, having accounted for 89 scalps at 20.85. Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali are ahead of Afridi in this regard.