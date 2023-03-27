Sports

IPL: Sandeep Sharma replaces injured Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 27, 2023, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Sandeep Sharma has over 100 IPL wickets

Veteran Indian seamer Sandeep Sharma has replaced injured Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Notably, Prasidh was ruled out of the season after suffering a stress fracture to his back. Sandeep, who replaces Prasidh, has taken over 100 IPL wickets in a career spanning nearly a decade. Here are further details.

RR signs Sandeep for Rs. 50 lakh

"Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals this season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna," a media release on iplt20.com read. It added, "Picked for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt."

Sandeep owns 114 IPL wickets

Sandeep earned his maiden IPL contract in 2013 with Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has also been a key bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In 104 IPL matches so far, Sandeep has claimed a total of 114 wickets at 26.33. He has impressed with his economy rate of 7.77 as well. However, the Indian seamer has picked just five wickets in the last two seasons.

Sandeep's exploits in the Powerplay

Sandeep has the second-most wickets in the Powerplay (0-6) in the IPL. He has snapped up 55 wickets in this phase at an average of 29.50. The right-arm seamer is only behind Zaheer Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (57 wickets each).

Sandeep went unsold at the auction

Sandeep, who entered the IPL 2023 auction at a base price of Rs. 50 lakh, went unsold. It has been learned that five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were also interested in signing the veteran pacer.

RR will miss Prasidh's services

Prasidh was instrumental to RR's success in the 2022 IPL season wherein they reached the final. He was the highest wicket-taker among RR seamers in the season. Prasidh finished with 19 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 29.00. The Royals will miss his services this season as he is yet to recover from his stress fracture.