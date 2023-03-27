Sports

IPL 2023: 5 uncapped Indian players to watch out for

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 27, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is right around the corner, and the fans can't keep calm. The tournament, which begins on March 31, will return to its familiar home and away format. Hence, the spectators are expected to come in large numbers. Alongside stalwarts, several rising stars will also be on display. Here are five uncapped Indian players who can make a mark.

Tilak Varma - Mumbai Indians

After guiding India to the ICC Under-19 World Cup last year, Tilak Varma was picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs. 1.7 crore. The southpaw delivered the goods and put up several impressive performances in what was otherwise a forgettable IPL 2022 season for MI. With 397 runs at 36.09, Varma finished as MI's second-highest run-getter (SR: 131.02). He struck two fifties.

Narayan Jagadeesan - Kolkata Knight Riders

Tamil Nadu star Narayan Jagadeesan shattered the record books in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. He became the first batter to smoke five successive List-A centuries. He also mustered the highest score in the format (277). ﻿Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snapped him for Rs 90 lakhs in the 2023 auction, and the dasher is expected to open the proceedings alongside Venkatesh Iyer.

Vivrant Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought uncapped all-rounder Vivrant Sharma for Rs. 2.6 crore in the 2023 auction. The 23-year-old, who represents Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket, can contribute to all three departments. The southpaw is known for his quick scoring in the middle overs. He can also contribute with his handy leg-break bowling. Vivrant owns 191 runs and six wickets in nine T20 games.

Mukesh Kumar - Delhi Capitals

Mukesh Kumar fetched a staggering Rs. 5.5 crore from Delhi Capitals (DC) at the 2023 auction. The Bengal pacer's stocks have gone up lately, and many are expecting him to come good. He currently owns 25 wickets in 23 T20 games (ER: 7.2). Though the 29-year-old is uncapped, he received his maiden Indian call-up for the South Africa ODI series has year.

Yash Dhull - Delhi Capitals

Another DC player on this list is Yash Dhull, who led India to the U-19 WC title last year. Dhull couldn't make his IPL debut last season. However, he proved his mettle with a sensational show in the domestic 2022-23 season. He currently owns 363 runs in eight T20 matches at an average of 72.60 (SR: 131.52).