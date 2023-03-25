Sports

All-rounder Sean Williams' three-fer hands advantage to Zimbabwe against Netherlands

Sean Williams finished with 3/41 against Netherlands in the 3rd ODI (Source: Twitter/ZimCricket)

Zimbabwe's veteran all-rounder Sean Williams was the pick of the bowlers against the Netherlands in the third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club ground. The 36-year-old picked crucial wickets in the middle and derailed the Netherlands innings. He finished with 3/41 from 10 overs whereas the visitors could only manage 231/9 in 50 overs. Here are further details.

A crucial spell from Sean Williams

Williams came into the attack in the 29th over of the Netherlands' innings. He made an immediate impact when he dismissed Wesley Barresi in his second over. Barresi got deceived with pace and handed a catch straight to Williams. Next up, he disturbed the timber of the well-set Colin Ackerman in the 35th over. Lastly, he dismissed Scott Edwards to finish his spell.

How did the Netherlands innings pan out?

Edwards won the toss and decided to bat first and Netherlands were off to a great start. Vikramjit and Max O'Dowd added 67 runs. Once they were dismissed, Ackermann and Ahmed Musa stitched a 60-run stand, taking the total beyond 120 runs. A handy 34 from Edwards helped Netherlands cross 200 as they finished 231/9 Williams and Sikandar Raza picked five wickets among themselves.

Here's a look at Williams' career numbers

The veteran all-rounder has raced to 80 wickets in 149 ODIs with an economy of 4.93. He has also picked 43 scalps in 68 T20Is with 6.93 economy. Williams also has 21 wickets in 14 Tests. He has also smashed 4,343 runs in ODIs at 35.02. (100s: 5, 50s: 33). In 68 T20Is, he has scored 1,482 runs and 1,034 runs in 14 Tests.

Here's a look at Williams' numbers against Netherlands

Williams' best bowling figures of 4/43 is the second-best bowling figures by a Zimbabwean against Netherlands in ODIs. He only trails behind Raza's 4/8 in 2022, Bulawayo. In 4 ODIs against Netherlands, he has picked 9 wickets and scored 95 runs, smashing a fifty.