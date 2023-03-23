Sports

Adam Zampa: Decoding his crunch stats versus India in ODIs

Mar 23, 2023

Zampa bowled a match-winning spell in the decider (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Adam Zampa played an instrumental role in Australia's 2-1 triumph in the just concluded ODI series against India. Notably, this was India's first defeat in the bilateral home ODI series since March 2019. Though Zampa went wicketless in the first two games, he brought his A-game out in the decider and claimed a match-winning four-fer. Here we decode Zampa's stellar stats versus India.

Why does this story matter?

Zampa has been Australia's lead spinner in white-ball cricket for quite some time now.

He operates in the middle overs and his knack for picking crucial wickets has helped the Aussies time and again.

Being a leg-spinner, Zampa has enjoyed bowling on turning Indian tracks.

His brilliant spell in the third ODI was a testimony of his brilliance.

A match-winning effort from Zampa

Chasing 270 in Chennai, India were cruising at 77/1. However, Zampa's brilliance in the middle overs derailed their chase. He dismissed Shubman Gill (37), KL Rahul (32), Hardik Pandya (40), and Ravindra Jadeja (18) in the match. Notably, all four batters threw away their wickets after getting settled. Zampa finished with figures worth 4/45 in 10 overs as Australia won by 21 runs.

His numbers versus India

Zampa has now raced to 31 wickets in 19 ODIs versus India at 30.70 (ER: 5.56). He doesn't own as many or more ODI wickets against any other team. He boasts two ODI four-fers versus India. England are the only team against whom the leggie owns more four-wicket hauls (3). On Indian soil, Zampa has scalped 24 wickets in 14 ODIs at 29.45.

Battle versus prominent Indian batters

Zampa has attained success against several prominent Indian batters of the current lot. Among leg-spinners, he has dismissed Virat Kohli most times in ODIs (5 in 12 innings). He has dismissed Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and skipper Rohit Sharma four times apiece in the format. Ravindra Jadeja has fallen prey to him thrice in 10 innings. Zampa also dismissed MS Dhoni twice in ODIs.

His overall numbers in ODIs

Zampa has now raced to 131 wickets in 79 ODIs with his economy rate being 5.42. The tally includes seven four-fers and a solitary five-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc (219) is the only active Australian with more ODI wickets. Only England's Adil Rashid (161), Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (152), and India's Kuldeep Yadav (134) have scalped more ODI wickets since Zampa's international debut in February 2016.