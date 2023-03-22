Sports

Australia beat India in 3rd ODI, seal series 2-1: Stats

Australia beat India in 3rd ODI, seal series 2-1: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 22, 2023, 10:15 pm 5 min read

Australia won the match by 21 runs in Chennai

Australia beat India in the 3rd ODI in Chennai to seal the three-match series 2-1. The Men in Yellow successfully defended 269, with spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar shining forth. Virat Kohli scored the sole fifty of the match. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each. Australia have finally defeated India, who were unbeaten in seven consecutive ODI series at home.

How did the 3rd ODI pan out?

﻿Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head shared a 61-run stand after Australia elected to bat. None of the Australian batters scored a fifty, with Marsh being their top scorer. Pandya and Yadav took three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel shared four scalps. India too collapsed from 65/1 to 185/6. While Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja inspired some hope, Australia bowled India out (248).

Australia finally break the deadlock

Before the recently-concluded series, Australia were the only side to have won an ODI series in India since October 2015. The Aussies defeated India 3-2 in their own backyard in March 2019. From March 2019 to January 2023, India won seven back-to-back ODI series at home. And, Australia have broken the deadlock again by handing India a 2-1 win.

Seventh four-fer for Zampa

Like Kuldeep, Australian leg-spinner Zampa received assistance from the Chennai track. He took his seventh four-wicket haul in ODI cricket and a second against India. Zampa finished with bowling figures of 4/45 in 10 overs. He dismissed Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Pandya, and Jadeja in the match. Zampa has raced to 131 wickets in the 50-over format.

A balanced knock by Kohli

Kohli played another defiant knock, laced with meticulous singles and doubles. Although he was deceived on quite a few occasions, he held his ground. The 34-year-old slammed his 65th half-century in ODI cricket, eventually finishing with 54 off 72 deliveries (2 fours, 1 six). Kohli shared a 69-run stand with Rahul and later added 34 runs with Pandya.

Kohli attains these feats

During his knock, Kohli broke Australian legend Ricky Ponting's record of scoring 5,406 ODI runs at home. The former now has the second-most runs in home ODIs, having slammed 5,447 runs at 57.94. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (6,976). Meanwhile, Kohli (47) also surpassed legend Jacques Kallis (46) in terms of most 50+ scores in home ODIs. Tendulkar tops this list too (58).

Three consecutive ducks for SKY

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable run in the three-match ODI series. He recorded his third consecutive golden duck in the series decider in Chennai. Suryakumar departed without scoring (on the first ball) in the first two ODIs as well. Notably, SKY has become the only player to record golden ducks in every ODI of a series (minimum three matches).

Forgettable numbers for Surya

Suryakumar has become the sixth Indian to have recorded three consecutive golden ducks in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar (1994), Anil Kumble (1996), Zaheer Khan (2003-04), Ishant Sharma (2010-11), and Jasprit Bumrah (2017-2019) are the others. As per Cricbuzz, 13 batters have recorded three ducks in a bilateral ODI series (from five to seven matches). SKY remains the only Indian on this list.

Marsh races to 2,000 ODI runs

Marsh was Australia's top scorer in the match (47). He raced to 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Marsh, who appeared in his 72nd ODI, now has 2,008 runs at an average of 34.62. He has struck at 92.40 in the format so far. Besides 15 half-centuries, Marsh also owns a ton (102*). He finished the ongoing series with scores of 47, 66*, and 81.

Smith falls to Pandya for the fifth time

Australian captain Steven Smith was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Smith, who came at the crease when Australia were 68/1, was dismissed by Pandya in the 13th over. He played a loose shot, getting a thick outside edge. Notably, Pandya has now dismissed Smith five times in ODI cricket. Only England's Adil Rashid has dismissed Smith more times in the format (6).

Sixth ODI duck for Smith

Smith recorded his sixth ODI duck and a maiden versus India. He has matched the tally of former Aussie stars Dean Jones and David Boon (6) in terms of career ODI ducks. It was Smith's second ODI duck away from home.

Warner completes 1,000 ODI runs vs India

David Warner, who returned to action in Chennai, also attained a milestone. Warner has surpassed 1,000 career ODI runs versus India. He came in at number four following the dismissal of Smith. In the 18th over, Warner took a single off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to get to the milestone of 1,000 runs. Warner (23) was dismissed by Kuldeep in the 25th over.

A rarity for Warner!

As per Cricbuzz, this was the first time Warner batted at number four in ODIs. Before today, he batted only once at number three or below in the format (against Scotland in the 2015 World Cup, Hobart).

Pandya shines with his all-round skills

Pandya brought India back in the hunt after the Australian openers hammered the bowlers. Pandya dismissed Head and Smith in back-to-back overs before removing the dangerous Marsh. The Indian seamer snapped up three wickets for just 44 runs in eight overs. Pandya has now raced to 72 ODI wickets. The Indian all-rounder also slammed 40(40) with the bat.

Kuldeep takes three wickets

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep was once again on the money. He exploited the spin-friendly conditions of the Chennai track. Kuldeep dismissed Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession. The Indian spinner then got rid of Alex Carey to complete a three-fer. Notably, Kuldeep dismissed Carey for the fifth time in the format. The former conceded 56 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden.

Who has dismissed Carey most times?

Kuldeep has now dismissed Carey most times in ODI cricket (5). He broke the record of England's Adil Rashid, who has uprooted the Australian batter on four occasions in the format. Interestingly, no other bowler has dismissed Carey more than two times (ODIs).