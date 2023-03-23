Sports

South Africa vs West Indies, T20Is 2023: Statistical preview

South Africa and West Indies will gear up for a three-match T20I series, starting March 25. The two teams shared the spoils 1-1 in an enthralling three-match ODI series as the focus now shifts to the 20-over format. The first two games will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The 3rd game will be held in Johannesburg. Here we present the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

SA and WI have faced each other on 16 occasions in the 20-over format. SA have claimed 10 victories compared to West Indies' six. In their last bilateral series back in 2021, SA claimed a 3-2 away win.

A look at the SA squad

Aiden Markram will lead SA for the first time. It will be a good opportunity for him to learn, having been appointed skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2023). SA squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magalahe

A look at the Windies squad

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Johnston Charles (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah

Markram is closing on the 1,000-run mark

In 4 games versus WI, Markram has amassed 164 runs at 54.66. Markram, who has 879 runs, can breach the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. He can also surpass Graeme Smith's tally of 982 runs for SA. Rille Rossouw has scored 699 runs at 36.78. He has two tons under his belt. Quinton de Kock is the highest scorer in T20Is for SA (2,156 runs).

Pooran can get to 1,500 runs for WI

Nicholas Pooran has amassed 1,427 runs at 25.48. He can become the 5th WI batter to smash 1,500-plus runs. Skipper Rovman Powell has 890 runs and is 110 shy of the 1,000-run mark. Vice-captain Kyle Mayers has scored 408 runs and is closing in on 500. In 32 games, Brandon King has scored 744 runs at 26.57.

Holder can become the 2nd-highest wicket-taker for WI

For WI, Jason Holder has claimed 51 scalps at 26.86. He can become the second-highest wicket-taker for WI by surpassing Sunil Narine (52) and Samuel Badree (54). In 27 games, Obed McCoy has managed to take 38 scalps at 19.97. He can surpass Andre Russell (39), Kieron Pollard (42), and Darren Sammy (44).

Key numbers for the SA bowlers

Lungi Ngidi is the 4th-highest wicket-taker for SA with 58 scalps under his belt. He can surpass former players Imran Tahir (61) and Dale Steyn (64). Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell (57) and Kagiso Rabada (56) can also join Ngidi in this regard. Tabraiz Shamsi leads the wickets chart for SA with 73 at 21.01. He can become the first SA bowler with 75-plus wickets.