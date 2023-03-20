Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants to reach playoffs

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 20, 2023, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath played match-winning knocks

UP Warriors beat Gujarat Giants in their final encounter of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Another blistering knock by Grace Harris helped the Giants chase 179. Notably, UPW were 39/3 at one stage. Earlier, a 57-run knock by Tahlia MacGrath powered UPW's innings. Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner slammed half-centuries for the Giants. UPW have reached the playoffs.

A look at the match summary

GG were off to a fiery start after electing bat. Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt shared a 41-run stand before Hemalatha and Gardner took over. UPW took successive wickets at the death as GG managed 178/6 (20 overs). UPW were tottering on 39/3 in chase. However, McGrath and Harris kept them afloat. Sophie Ecclestone scored the winning runs for UPW in the final over.

Another crucial knock by Harris

Harris played another crucial knock, this time against GG. She arrived in the middle when UPW were reduced to 39/3. Harris went on with her business even though UP lost McGrath and Deepti Sharma. The right-handed batter shared a 78-run stand with McGrath to guide UPW to victory. Harris finished with 72 off 41 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes).

Maiden fifty for Hemalatha

Hemalatha, who struck her maiden WPL fifty, ended up scoring 57 off 33 deliveries, a knock laced with six boundaries and three sixes. The dasher has now raced to 151 runs in the competition, striking at 157.29. Notably, she was involved in a 93-run stand with Gardner for the fourth wicket. The former eventually fell prey to Chopra in the 17th over.

Second fifty for Gardner

When Gardner came to the crease, GG were in trouble at 50/3. However, she drove GG forward along with Hemlatha and continued the onslaught even after the latter was dismissed. The 25-year-old was dismissed by the young Parshavi Chopra. She was outfoxed and Alyssa Healy did not miss the stumping. Gardner slammed her second fifty of the tournament (60 off 39 balls).

UPW reach playoffs

With a dominant win, UPW have qualified for the WPL 2023 playoffs along with Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women. Meanwhile, GG and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have been knocked out of the tournament.