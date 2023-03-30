Sports

From RR to GT: List of all IPL champions (2008-2022)

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 30, 2023, 05:45 pm 5 min read

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni will lock horns in the IPL 2023 opener

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be underway on March 31 with the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. It will be the 16th edition of India's premier T20 league that has entertained one and all over the years. After three seasons, the treasured home-and-away format returns with 12 venues. Here we look at the past IPL winners (2008-2002).

2008: History for Rajasthan Royals; Shane Warne shines

Led by legend Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals (RR) entered the inaugural IPL edition with minimal backing. Tagged as the underdogs, RR lost their opening encounter. However, they made a stunning comeback and topped the table. Warne's RR beat CSK in the final that was decided on the final ball. RR all-rounder Shane Watson was named the Player of the Tournament (Runs: 472, wickets: 17).

2009: Gilchrist-powered Deccan Chargers come on top

The now-defunct Deccan Chargers won just two matches in 2008. However, Adam Gilchrist's majestic leadership turned their fortunes in the following edition. The Chargers managed to seal the semis berth by the barest of margins (finished fourth). DC defeated Delhi Daredevils in the semi-final and won the final (against RCB) by just six runs. Gilchrist was adjudged the Player of the Tournament (495 runs).

2010-11: Back-to-back titles for CSK

MS Dhoni-led CSK reached the last four in the first two editions. RR defeated CSK in the 2008 final, while they lost the semis to RCB in 2009. In a must-win encounter against Punjab, Dhoni unleashed his incredible finish, guiding CSK to the semis. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) to claim their maiden IPL title. And, the Yellow Army won another title in 2011.

2012: KKR stun CSK to lift trophy

The magic of CSK made headlines in the 2012 IPL season as well. They were eyeing a third consecutive title after yet again reaching the final. However, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended their bid with a final-over win over the Yellow Army. KKR had reached the playoffs after winning their last four matches. Skipper Gautam Gambhir led them from the front, scoring 590 runs.

2013: Young Rohit Sharma helps MI win maiden title

MI had reached the playoffs in the last three editions (2010-2012). Little did their owners know that MI will emerge as IPL's most successful side. In 2013, skipper Ricky Ponting was dropped from the XI midway through the season due to poor form, and Rohit Sharma took over. The 2013 final witnessed another CSK-MI clash, with Rohit guiding Mumbai to a maiden IPL title.

2014: Gambhir wins it again for KKR

By this time, Gambhir had fallen out of favor with the Indian selectors. He was in a downward spiral. However, he responded by guiding KKR to another IPL title. They beat Punjab in a thrilling final. Interestingly, KKR won each of their last nine matches, including the final. Robin Uthappa (660 runs) and Sunil Narine (21 wickets) were the stars for KKR.

2015: Another MI-CSK final; MI claim silverware

Another year, another final between MI and CSK. MI fired in the second half after losing five of their first six encounters. Meanwhile, CSK finished as the table-toppers, having won nine matches. Rohit led MI from the front with a 50-run knock in the final. CSK fell 41 runs short while chasing 203. Meanwhile, Rohit finished the tournament with 482 runs.

2016: Warner leads SRH to maiden title

The 2016 season witnessed two new teams (Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions). They replaced CSK and RR, who were slapped with a two-year suspension (spot-fixing scandal). While RPS finished seventh, GL topped the table. However, the season belonged to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who won their maiden title. Skipper David Warner shone with 848 runs. Virat Kohli's record-breaking 973 runs too hogged the limelight.

2017: MI bounce back to win third title

Rohit-led MI bounced back in the 2017 IPL season. They endured just four defeats and won 10 matches to top the table. RPS finished behind them with nine wins. The two teams locked horns in one of the most enthralling IPL finals. MI successfully defended 129/8, winning the final by a solitary run. Meanwhile, RPS's Ben Stokes was adjudged the tournament MVP.

2018: The return of Yellow Army

The 2018 IPL season saw the return of CSK and RR after their bans got lifted. And in came the famous roar of the lions! The Yellow Army showcased their dominance throughout the season. Skipper Dhoni averaged 75.83 and struck at 150.66. Termed the 'Dad's Amry', CSK had several match-winners. CSK defeated SRH in a one-sided final, with Watson scoring a ton.

2019-20: Second team with two consecutive titles

CSK replicated their run in the following season. However, despite faring well, they could not beat MI. After the league stage, MI came out on top in Qualifier 1 and the final, making it 4-0 against CSK. The final was a repeat of the one in 2017 (MI claimed a one-run win). MI, in 2020, became just the second side to win back-to-back titles.

2021: CSK make a strong statement

MI and CSK overpowered every opposition between 2017 and 2021. The latter, who failed to reach the playoffs (in 2020) for the first time, came back stronger a season later. Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket by then, developed a sturdy core for that season. CSK won their fourth title after defeating KKR in a rematch of the 2012 final.

2022: Newcomers GT crowned champions

The IPL expanded to 10 teams in 2022, with Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joining the fray. Interestingly, this was the first time that both CSK and MI failed to reach the playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led Titans topped the table with 10 wins. They overcame RR in the final to win their maiden title. Pandya scored 487 runs and took eight wickets.