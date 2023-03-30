Sports

Mukesh Choudhary ruled out of IPL 2023: Details here

Mukesh Choudhary ruled out of IPL 2023: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 30, 2023, 07:22 pm 2 min read

Mukesh Choudhary took 16 wickets in IPL 2022

In another blow to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary has been ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a back injury. Choudhary, who has been nursing the injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), was CSK's mainstay pacer in IPL 2022. It is understood that CSK are seeking a replacement for him.

Choudhary's season was hanging in balance

Earlier this month, CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated the franchise doesn't have much hope from Choudhary, who is currently undergoing rehab for his back injury at the NCA. "We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year," Viswanathan told Cricbuzz. Notably, Choudhary has been out of action since December 2022.

Joint-most wickets for CSK in IPL 2022

CSK picked Choudhary ahead of the 2022 IPL season for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. And he proved his mettle straight up. Although CSK finished ninth, his bowling hogged the limelight. Choudhry was CSK's joint-highest wicket-taker last season, having scalped 16 wickets in 13 games at 26.5. His economy rate (9.31) was on the higher side. The tally includes a four-wicket haul.

What about CSK's bowling?

Choudhary is the latest entrant on CSK's growing list of injured players. They have already lost NZ's Kyle Jamieson (back injury). South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala, who is Jamieson's replacement, will join following the Netherlands ODI series. Deepak Chahar will lead the pace attack, which also includes Delhi's Simarjeet Singh and Mumbai's Tushar Deshpande. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes won't bowl in the first few games.

CSK to face GT in opener

Four-time winners CSK will take on reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the opener of IPL 2023 on March 31 in Ahmedabad. The Yellow Army will have redemption in mind, having finished second last in the previous season. They have resources aplenty to make a turnaround. Notably, CSK will play seven matches in Chennai as the home-and-away format returns.