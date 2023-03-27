Sports

SA vs WI, 3rd T20I; Preview, stats and Fantasy XI

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 27, 2023, 08:47 pm 3 min read

South Africa chased down the target of 259 in the 2nd T20I (Source: Twitter/ICC)

South Africa pulled off a historic run-chase to beat West Indies in the 2nd T20I. The hosts have now restored parity in the three-match T20I series. They will now look to wrap up the series in the decider clash at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Both teams have been exceptional with the bat but bowling needs much improvement. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The 3rd and final T20I will be played at the Wanderers Stadium. The venue boasts an average first-innings score of 170. It will be an excellent strip for batting as we expect another high-scoring clash. The match will be live on TV on the Star Sports Network, it will also be live-streamed on Fancode (paid subscription) from 9:30 PM IST.

Here's the head-to-head record

After the ODI series ended 1-1, both teams are aiming to win the T20I series. SA and WI have played 18 T20Is against each other and SA registered 11 wins to WI's seven. In eight T20Is in SA, the hosts lead by 4-4. SA have played 23 T20Is at the Wanderers Stadium and have won 14 times and suffered nine losses.

A challenge for the bowlers in a potential high-scoring decider

The batters from both teams have been very dominant. So the onus is on the bowlers to separate the two sides. Kagiso Rabada will be key for the hosts alongside Wayne Parnell. Whereas, Marco Jansen will aim to chip in with early wickets. WI will rely on Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein. Among batters, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran will be crucial.

Here's a look at the playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada. West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell (captain), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell.

Here's a look at the key performers

Markram (931 runs) may complete 1,000 T20I runs. Hendricks (1,461) can surpass Faf du Plessis (1,466) and be the fifth SA batter to complete 1,500 T20I runs. Powell and Charles are close to 1,00 T20I runs. They are at 961 and 971 respectively. Both Holder and Cottrell both are at 52 T20I wickets and may replace Samuel Badree (54) to become WI's second-highest wicket-taker.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket picks

Fantasy XI Option 1: Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Aiden Markram (c), Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Raymon Reifer, Kagiso Rabada, Johnson Charles (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell. Fantasy XI Option 2: Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock (vc), Kyle Mayers, Aiden Markram, Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Johnson Charles (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Rovman Powell.