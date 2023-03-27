Sports

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Taskin Ahmed takes an incredible four-wicket haul

Taskin Ahmed took four wickets for 16 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Taskin Ahmed took an incredible four-wicket haul as Bangladesh beat Ireland in the 1st T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The hosts compiled 207/5 after Ireland put them in to bat. The target was reduced to 104 in eight overs after rain interrupted play. Ireland fell short by 22 runs as Taskin rattled them with a stunning spell.

Taskin shines in seven balls

Taskin decimated the Ireland batting line-up with a four-wicket haul. The right-arm seamer struck after Ireland plundered 37/1 in just three overs. Taskin dismissed Paul Stirling and George Dockrell on consecutive deliveries in his first over. The Bangladesh seamer then came back to uproot Harry Tector. Taskin took four wickets in a space of seven balls (2-0-16-4).

Most Valuable Player of the match

Taskin bowled five dot balls in his two overs. He conceded just a couple of fours without getting hit for a maximum. He was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the match for his incredible spell.

A look at the match's summary

Litton Das and Rony Talukdar shared a 91-run stand for the opening wicket. Bangladesh were cruising at 154/2 in the 14th over before Talukdar departed. Shamim Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan added crucial runs as Bangladesh managed 207/5 in 19.2 overs. Ireland, who had to chase 104, lost quick wickets after a positive start. However, Taskin's four-fer meant they managed 81/5 in eight overs.

Taskin races to 44 T20I wickets

Taskin, who made his T20I debut in 2014, has so far scalped 44 wickets in 50 T20Is at an average of 29.40. One of his two four-fers came in the 1st T20I against Ireland. As per Kausthub Gudipati, Taskin is the only bowler to claim wickets off the first two balls in a T20 World Cup match, a feat he achieved against the Netherlands.