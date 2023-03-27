Sports

Bangladesh beat Ireland in 1st T20I (DLS): Key stats

Mar 27, 2023

Bangladesh won the match by 22 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh beat Ireland in the 1st T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. They compiled 207/5 after Ireland put them in to bat. Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, and Shakib Al Hasan contributed with the bat. The target was reduced to 104 in eight overs after rain interrupted play. Ireland fell short by 22 runs as Taskin Ahmed took a four-wicket haul.

A look at the match's summary

Litton and Talukdar shared a 91-run stand for the opening wicket. Bangladesh were cruising at 154/2 in the 14th over before Talukdar departed. Hossain and Shakib added crucial runs in the second half as Bangladesh managed 207/5 in 19.2 overs. Ireland, who had to chase 104, lost quick wickets after a positive start. However, Taskin's four-fer meant they managed 81/5 in eight overs.

Taskin shines in seven balls

Taskin decimated the Ireland batting line-up with a four-wicket haul. The right-arm seamer struck after Ireland plundered 37/1 in just three overs. Taskin dismissed Paul Stirling and George Dockrell on consecutive deliveries in his first over. The Bangladesh seamer then came back to uproot Harry Tector. Taskin took four wickets in a space of seven balls (2-0-16-4).

Most Valuable Player of the match

Taskin bowled five dot balls in his two overs. He conceded just a couple of fours without getting hit for a maximum. He was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the match for his incredible spell.

Maiden T20I half-century for Talukdar

Bangladesh opener Talukdar slammed his maiden half-century in T20I during the match. The right-handed batter, who made his T20I debut in 2015, returned to the side in the England series earlier this year. He finally proved his mettle against Ireland, having smashed 67 off 38 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes). Talukdar was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Litton races to 1,500 T20I runs

Litton continues his exploits in white-ball cricket. He smashed a 23-ball 47, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. As a result, Litton became the fourth Bangladesh player to complete 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. Shakib, Mahmudullah, and Tamim Iqbal are the others with this feat. Litton now has 1,529 runs at a strike rate of 130.01 in the format.