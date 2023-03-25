Sports

ZIM vs NED: Wesley Madhevere smokes his fifth ODI fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 25, 2023, 08:05 pm 2 min read

Wessly Madhevere smashed his fifth ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe's young all-rounder Wesely Madhevere smashed his fifth ODI fifty in the 3rd and final ODI against Netherlands. His fifty helped the hosts chase down the target of 232 set by Netherlands. Madhevere along with captain Craig Ervine laid the platform for Zimbabwe as they chased it down comfortably winning by 7 wickets and also sealed the three-match ODI series by 2-1. Here's more.

A calculated inning by Madhevere

The young opener looked calm and composed at the crease as he knew that a couple of partnerships will be enough to chase down the Netherlands target of 232. Madhevere smashed seven boundaries and was very busy at the crease in his knock of 50 from 61 balls. Shariz Ahmad dismissed him as his misconnection was caught by Colin Ackermann.

Here's a look at Madhevere's career numbers

Madhevere has raced to 597 runs in 29 ODIs for Zimbabwe at 21.32, smashing five fifties. He also has picked 12 wickets in ODI which includes a hattrick that he picked up in the 2nd ODI. The 22-year-old has hammered 920 runs in 47 T20Is, striking at 120.73. The Zimbabwean all-rounder also has scalped 12 wickets in T20Is at 7.05 economy.

How did the match pan out?

Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat and were off to a great start. Vikramjit and Max O'Dowd added 67 runs. Ackermann, Musa Ahmed and Edwards all contributed to helping Netherlands reach 231/9. In reply, Madhevere and Ervine stitched a 96-run opening stand. Later, Gary Ballance 64* and Sean Williams (43) also had a 50+ run stand as Zimbabwe won by 7 wickets.