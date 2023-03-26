Sports

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of CSK

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of CSK

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 26, 2023, 11:43 am 3 min read

MS Dhoni-led CSK finished 9th last season in the 10-team table

Fans have their eyes on the calendar with the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) being just around the corner. ﻿Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the teams to watch out for as they'll tussle for their fifth title. They will meet Gujarat Titans in the opener on March 31. Here are the important stats you need to know ahead of CSK's campaign.

Run in previous seasons

As mentioned, CSK have been four-time champions, winning the title in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Besides, they have also ended as runners-up in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017 respectively. CSK were the semi-finalist in 2009 and exited in the playoffs in 2014. Meanwhile, CSK have finished second-last on two counts - 2018 and 2022. In 2016 and 2017, CSK didn't feature (suspension).

Most IPL final appearances

Despite missing two seasons, MS Dhoni's CSK own the record of making the most appearances in IPL finals (9). Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) trail them in this regard, having made six appearances in the summit clash. CSK were also the first team to clinch successive IPL titles (2010 and 2011). Mumbai Indians (2019 and 2020) joined them later.

MS Dhoni's stellar stats as captain

Dhoni is the most-capped skipper in IPL, having led in 210 matches. He is the only player with 100 or more victories in the competition as a skipper (123). Besides CSK, he also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 season. He led the franchise to five wins in 14 matches. Notably, IPL 2023 is speculated to be Dhoni's final season.

Here are the key batters for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the highest run-getter of the 2021 season, has scored the most runs for CSK since 2020 (1,207). Devon Conway smothered 252 in seven games last season at 42. Ben Stokes is the only batter to slam two IPL centuries in run chases. Dhoni (655) owns the most runs in death (16-20) in IPL history. He strikes at 243.49 in this phase.

A look at the key bowlers

With 105 wickets in 142 appearances, Ravindra Jadeja is the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL history. Pacer Deepak Chahar has scalped the most wickets in the powerplay since the 2018 season (44). Moeen Ali's economy rate of 6.79 is only second to Rashid Khan (6.33) among bowlers who have bowled at least 90 overs since the 2018 season.

CSK's squad for IPL 2023

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.