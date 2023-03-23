Sports

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Litton Das slams his ninth ODI fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 23, 2023, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Litton Das smashed his second consecutive fifty of the series (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh opener Litton Das slammed his ninth ODI fifty in the 3rd ODI against Ireland at the Sylhet International Stadium on Thursday. Riding on his 38-ball 50*, Bangladesh claimed a 10-wicket win. His opening partner Tamim Iqbal also contributed with an unbeaten 41 as Bangladesh chased a paltry 102. Notably, it was Litton's second consecutive fifty of the series. Here are the stats.

Litton, Tamim come out all guns blazing

Both Litton and Tamim came out all guns blazing as Bangladesh attempted to chase 102. The former was the aggressor, having scored 50 off 38 balls with the help of 10 fours. His partner Tamim smashed a 41-ball 41, a knock laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Both Litton and Tamim helped Bangladesh secure their first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs.

Career stats of Litton

Courtesy of his eighth ODI fifty, Litton has raced to 2,065 runs at 34.41 in the format. He has smashed five centuries overall, out of which three of them have come at home. Litton also crossed 1,100 runs at home in his 35th appearance. In 20 away matches, he has slammed 592 runs at 32.88. He has 365 runs in 11 neutral venue matches.

Most runs in the series

Litton finished as the leading run-scorer of the three-match ODI series. He racked up 146 runs from three matches at an average of 73.00. The tally includes a strike rate of 104.29. Mushfiqur Rahim follows Litton on the tally with 144 runs. Earlier in the series, Litton became only the ninth Bangladeshi batter to complete 2,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Other notable performers in the 3rd ODI

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden ODI fifer as the hosts bundled out Ireland (5/32). Mahmud has become the third Bangladesh bowler to take a fifer versus Ireland in ODIs after Farhad Reza and Abu Jayed. Taskin Ahmed (3/26) and Ebadot Hossain (2/29) also did well. Meanwhile, Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher were the only Irish batters to have scored in double figures.