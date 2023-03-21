Sports

WPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Harmanpreet Kaur elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 21, 2023, 03:03 pm 2 min read

MIW have already sealed the playoff berth (Source: Twitter/@wolt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross swords with Mumbai Indians in match number 19 of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. While MI have sealed the playoff berth, the Royal Challengers have nothing to lose. Notably, this is the final day of the league stage fixtures. Meanwhile, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose. Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host the contest (3:30 PM IST). The track here has been favoring the batters. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

WPL 2023: Who will finish on top?

Both MIW and Delhi Capitals Women, having reached the WPL playoffs, are tied on points. However, the Capitals top the table with a better Net Run Rate (1.98). Meanwhile, MIW are second (NRR: 1.73). UP Warriorz have also made it to the final three. The team finishing first will directly reach the final, while the sides placed second and third will play the Eliminator.

MIW need to bounce back

Until March 18, MIW were the only unbeaten side in the ongoing tournament. They had won each of their first five matches. However, MIW are coming off two successive defeats to UPW and DCW. They would want to regain momentum against RCBW.