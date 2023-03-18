Sports

WPL 2023: Megan Schutt concedes second-most runs in an innings

WPL 2023: Megan Schutt concedes second-most runs in an innings

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 18, 2023, 09:40 pm 1 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Megan Schutt scripted an unwanted record

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Megan Schutt scripted an unwanted record in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Saturday. In match number 16 between RCB and Gujarat Giants, Schutt gave away 53 runs from her four overs. GG managed a mammoth 188/4 in 20 overs versus RCB. Schutt has now bowled the second-costliest spell in WPL 2023. Here's more.

2nd bowler to concede 50-plus runs in an innings

Schutt, who bowled the 20th over of GG's innings, conceded 22 to take a hit. In the 16th over, she gave away 14 runs. Before that in the powerplay overs, she conceded 10 and 7 runs respectively. Schutt is now only the second bowler in WPL 2023 season to concede 50-plus runs. Annabel Sutherland of GG gave away 56 versus RCB previously.

How did GG's innings pan out?

For GG, Laura Wolvaardt smashed a solid 68. Playing just her 3rd game for Gujarat Giants, Wolvaardt hammered her second successive fifty. Sabbhineni Meghana (31) and Ashleigh Gardner (41) made crucial contributions. Meanwhile, Hemalatha (16*) and Harleen Deol (12*) played breezy cameos. For RCB, Shreyanka Patil claimed 2/17 from 2 overs.