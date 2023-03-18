Sports

Laura Wolvaardt hammers her second successive fifty in WPL 2023

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 18, 2023, 09:21 pm 1 min read

Laura Wolvaardt smashed a solid 68 (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Laura Wolvaardt smashed a solid 68 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Playing just her 3rd game for Gujarat Giants, Wolvaardt hammered her second successive fifty. She had managed 57 versus Delhi Capitals before this knock. Her knock helped GG post a mammoth 188/4 in 20 overs versus RCB.

Wolvaardt smashed a 42-ball 68

Wolvaardt scored a 42-ball 68, smashing nine fours and 2 sixes. She shared two fifty-plus stands alongside Sabbhineni Meghana (31) and Ashleigh Gardner (41). Wolvaardt was dismissed by Shreyanka Patil in the 17th over. She now has 126 runs from 3 games at 42.00. Versus DC, Wolvaardt had smashed 57 from 45 balls. She managed six fours and a six.

Wolvaardt was the highest scorer in ICC Women's T20 WC

Wolvaardt was the highest scorer in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. She managed 230 runs from six innings at an average of 46.00. She hammered three fifties with the best of 66*.