Royal Challengers Bangalore humble Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023: Stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore humbled Gujarat Giants in match number 16 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Saturday. GG posted 188/4 in 20 overs, riding on Laura Wolvaardt's 42-ball 68. Sabbhineni Meghana and Ashleigh Gardner scored useful runs as well. In response, RCB chased down the target in just 15.3 overs. Sophie Devine slammed 99 for RCB.

Wolvaardt scores a 42-ball 68

Wolvaardt scored a 42-ball 68, smashing nine fours and 2 sixes. She shared two fifty-plus stands alongside Meghana (31) and Ashleigh Gardner (41). Wolvaardt was dismissed by Shreyanka Patil in the 17th over. She now has 126 runs from 3 games at 42.00. Versus DC, Wolvaardt had smashed 57 from 45 balls. She managed six fours and a six.

2nd bowler to concede 50-plus runs in an innings

RCB's Megan Schutt (0/53) bowled the second-costliest spell in WPL 2023. Schutt, who bowled the 20th over of GG's innings, conceded 22 to take a hit. In the 16th over, she gave away 14 runs. Before that in the powerplay overs, she conceded 10 and 7 runs respectively. Annabel Sutherland of GG gave away 56 versus RCB previously.