Sports

WPL 2023, RCB lose their fifth successive match: Key stats

WPL 2023, RCB lose their fifth successive match: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 13, 2023, 11:07 pm 2 min read

DCW won in the final over (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals condemned Royal Challengers Bangalore to their fifth straight loss in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season. Batting first, RCB Women posted 150/4 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry smashed a sublime 67*. For the Capitals, Shikha Pandey stood tall with three wickets. In response, knocks from Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Marizanne Kapp powered DCW. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

RCBW were off to a patchy start after DCW skipper Meg Lanning elected to field. They managed just 29/1 in the Powerplay. From 63/3, Perry and Richa Ghosh took RCW past the 100-run mark. Notably, Perry was dropped on 29 by Pandey off her own bowling. Although DCW lost quick wickets, Kapp (32*) and Jonassen (29*) got them home in the final over.

RCBW yet to win in WPL

As stated, RCBW have now lost each of their five encounters in the ongoing tournament. They lost to DCW in their opening encounter. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriors then defeated RCBW before they lost again to DCW.

Second successive fifty for Perry

Perry, who started watchfully, saved RCBW from sinking in the middle overs. She dealt in singles at the start but improved her scoring rate eventually. Perry smashed her second consecutive half-century in the ongoing tournament (scored 52 against UP Warriorz). She smashed an unbeaten 67 off 52 deliveries, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Pandey took three wickets

Pacer Pandey was the pick of DCW bowlers in the match. She snapped up three wickets for 23 runs in four overs, finishing as the most economical bowler (5.80). As stated, the Indian seamer also had an opportunity to dismiss the dangerous Perry. However, the latter had the last laugh. Meanwhile, Norris picked the only other wicket of the match.

Second-most runs in WPL 2023

Perry is currently the second-highest scorer in WPL 2023. She has raced to 195 runs from five games at 48.75. She has a strike rate of 137.32. Before this match, Perry got scores of 31, 13, 32, and 52 for RCB Women. Perry overtook Sophie Devine in the scoring chart for RCB. The latter has 153 runs at 30.60.