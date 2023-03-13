Sports

WPL 2023: Ellyse Perry slams her second consecutive fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 13, 2023, 10:16 pm 1 min read

It was her second consecutive fifty of the tournament (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore racked up 150/4 against Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry set the tone for RCBW's innings after they were reeling at 63/3 in 12.4 overs. It was her second consecutive fifty of the tournament. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh slammed a valuable 16-ball 37.

Second successive fifty for Perry

Perry, who started watchfully, saved RCBW from sinking in the middle overs. She dealt in singles at the start but improved her scoring rate eventually. Perry smashed her second consecutive half-century in the ongoing tournament (scored 52 against UP Warriorz). She smashed an unbeaten 67 off 52 deliveries, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Second-most runs in WPL 2023

Perry is currently the second-highest scorer in WPL 2023. She has raced to 195 runs from five games at 48.75. She has a strike rate of 137.32. Before this match, Perry got scores of 31, 13, 32, and 52 for RCB Women. Perry overtook Sophie Devine in the scoring chart for RCB. The latter has 153 runs at 30.60.