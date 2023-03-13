Sports

BAN vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Bangladesh will have a shot at history as they will be aiming to whitewash England when they square off in the 3rd T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Tuesday. It is already an iconic series for the hosts as they have won the first two matches against the World Champions. However, a whitewash will be the icing on the cake. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla stadium will host the third T20I between Bangladesh and England. The average first-inning total at the venue is 140. It is a pitch known to favor spinners and that's how it has unfolded for the hosts. There is no broadcast of this match in India, but fans can live stream the game on Fancode (paid subscription) from 2:30 PM IST.

Here's the head-to-head record

Bangladesh defeated England twice in this series, and that is their first two wins over England in T20I history. Both the teams have played only three matches till now, with Bangladesh having the edge over the Three Lions. They had earlier met in the 2021 T20 World Cup when England prevailed by eight wickets.

Tall task for Buttler's England versus dominant Bangladesh

Bangladesh have proven in this series, that they can beat anyone on their home soil. Spinners like Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have spun their web around English batters whereas Hasan Mahmud has shown great ability to mix up the pace. It is a massive opportunity for Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, and Rehan Ahmed to prove themselves at this level.

A look at the Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman. England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Here's a look at the key performers

Mehidy starred in the 2nd T20I, picking four wickets. Whereas Shakib has shown his all-round heroics in both matches. Archer will be crucial for England. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker (4) along with Mehidy. Shanto slammed a quick 50 in the first game and scored a responsible 46* in the second, showing his different gears. Buttler is the only other player to score fifty.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket picks

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Litton Das, Najmul Shanto (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Curran, Mehidy Hasan, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Litton Das, Najmul Shanto, Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Jofra Archer.