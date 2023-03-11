Sports

SA beat WI in 2nd Test, wrap up series 2-0

South Africa complete the whitewash over West Indies (Source: Twitter/ICC)

South Africa beat West Indies by 284 runs in the 2nd Test in Johannesburg to wrap up the two-match series 2-0. WI came to the second Test to restore parity after losing in Centurion. However, the hosts never allowed the opposition an inch. WI were bowled out for 106 as they attempted to chase 391. Simon Harmer and Gerald Coetzee took three wickets each.

How did the Day pan out?

SA started proceedings on Day 4 at 287/7, with Temba Bavuma nearing his maiden double-century. However, Bavuma was dismissed early and the hosts' innings folded at 321. Chasing 391, WI never got going courtesy of some exceptional bowling from Coetzee and Harmer as both picked three wickets. The visitors were bundled for only 106, as SA won by 284 runs.

Second Test ton for Bavuma

The standout performer in this match was SA captain Bavuma, who smoked 172 in the second innings, especially when SA were reeling at 103/5. This was his second hundred in Test cricket. His first came against England back in 2016. He smashed 20 fours in his 280-ball 172 and showed great maturity and grit on a tricky pitch.

Career-best bowling figures for Gerald Coetzee

SA speedster Gerald Coetzee proved his worth with a great bowling spell of 3/37 in the second innings during the match. He rattled the opposition with his movement and also kept a check on the runs with his strict line and length. He picked the crucial wickets of Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, and Kemar Roach.

Jason Holder: The lone warrior for West Indies

Holder was the only WI batter who showed any kind of application and held his nerves to score 81* as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals in the first innings. He hammered 8 fours and 4 sixes to bring up his 117-ball 81* and pushed WI's score to 251, which eventually wasn't of any help. He also finished with 4/87 with the ball.