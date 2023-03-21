Sports

Steven Smith set to complete 5,000 ODI runs: Key Stats

Smith will be the 17th Aussie to reach the landmark in ODIs (Source: Twitter/ICC)

Australian star Steven Smith is nearing 5,000 runs in ODIs. Smith is 61 runs away from the milestone and could get there when Australia will face India in the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Notably, Smith scored 22 in the series opener at Wankhede. He didn't bat in Visakhapatnam as Australia won by 10 wickets.

Why does this story matter?

Smith is considered one of the modern-day batting greats and is also a very shrewd captain.

His unique batting technique has always gained plaudits from all over the world.

Barring T20s, Smith has been exceptional in the other two formats.

Interestingly he started off as a leg-spinner who could bat a bit and gradually became Australia's batting legend.

Smith to enter an elite club

Australia have had some great batters over the years. Smith will be the 17th Australian batter to reach 5,000 runs in ODIs. Ricky Ponting leads the runs tally with 13,589, while Smith is the closest to Andrew Symonds (5,088).

How has Smith fared in ODIs?

In 141 ODIs, Smith has slammed 4,939 runs at a decent average of 44.90. (SR:87.57) His tally includes 12 centuries and 29 fifties in this format. Besides that, Smith has the sixth-most ODI hundreds among Australians. Here also, Ponting leads the race with 29 triple-figure scores. Smith is the closest to Adam Gilchrist, who has 16 ODI centuries.

His home, away, and neutral venue records

In 59 home ODIs, Smith has smashed 2,613 runs at a brilliant average of 56.80. Meanwhile, his away (home of opposition) sees a notable drop. In 57 away matches, he has scored 1,601 runs at only 34.06. The 33-year-old owns 725 runs in 25 neutral venue matches at an average of 42.64.

His numbers as skipper

Smith is someone who relishes the leadership role and is at his best when taking charge. However, nothing changes even when he is not leading the side. As a captain, Smith has scored 2,006 runs in 53 matches at 44.57. Whereas when he is not captain, he has tallied 2,933 runs in 88 matches at an average of 45.12.

How he has fared against India

Smith enjoys playing against India. He is someone known for rising to the occasion. In 23 ODIs against India, Smith has hammered 1,145 runs at a brilliant average of 60.26 while striking at 104.18. He has smashed five hundreds and as many fifties against them. Smith's highest score of 149 against India came in Perth in 2016.