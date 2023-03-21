Sports

Here's why these players withdrew from England's Euro qualifiers squad

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 21, 2023, 10:34 am 3 min read

Rashford has netted 27 goals this season in all competitions (Source: Twitter/@MarcusRashford)

England have suffered major blows as key players like Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury concerns. The Three Lions' head coach Gareth Southgate has only called up Tottenham Hotspur custodian Fraser Forster as Pope's replacement and decided to make no further additions to the squad. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Rashford and Mount are vital cogs in Southgate's England setup. So losing them to injury will be a blow for England.

Rashford and Pope picked up knocks while playing for their clubs. Meanwhile, Mount continues his rehabilitation with Chelsea.

It will be a challenge for Southgate to strategize without two of his key men.

Pope would also be gutted to miss such an opportunity.

Performances for England

Rashford and Mount have cemented their place in this English lineup. The former made his debut in 2016, while the latter got his first cap in 2019. In 51 appearances, Rashford has netted 15 times for England, with Mount scoring five goals in 36 matches. Meanwhile, Pope, featuring in 10 games has kept seven clean-sheets. He is England's second-choice goalkeeper, behind Jordan Pickford.

Agony in 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup

England lost the 2020 European Championships final to Italy on penalties in London. It was a devastating experience for the players and the fans. However, they played well throughout the tournament and finished runners-up. England then bowed out of the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to France. Southgate's men have shown promise and potential to scale heights.

The 2024 Euros will be England's best bet

England's stalwarts are gradually hitting their prime and hence, most experts feel that the next year's Euros will be theirs. Southgate has developed a style over the years and, despite the lack of silverware, England have done well in global tournaments. They have faced setbacks and gathered experience. But now, they will have to make it count when they travel to Germany next year.

Numbers of Rashford, Mount, and Pope (this season)

Rashford has been in scintillating form for Manchester United. He has smashed 27 goals and provided nine assists in 44 appearances across competitions. Notably, 14 goals have come in the Premier League. Mount has had a quiet season, scoring only thrice and setting up six assists for Chelsea in 32 matches. Pope has registered 12 clean sheets and jointly leads PL's clean-sheet tally.

England's squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Fraser Forster. Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker. Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice. Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney.

England are in Group C of the Euro 2024 qualifiers

England will travel to Naples to face Italy on March 24 at the San Paolo Stadium. They will return to Wembley Stadium to host Ukraine on March 26. Apart from England, Group C of the Euro 2024 qualifiers includes Italy, Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia. The Three Lions will face the latter two teams in June.