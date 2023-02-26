Sports

Napoli seal 8th successive Serie A win: Decoding the stats

Napoli seal 8th successive Serie A win: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 26, 2023, 01:24 pm 2 min read

Napoli have now sealed eight successive wins in the Serie A 2022-23 season (Source: Twitter/@en_sscnapoli)

Serie A 2022-23 leaders Napoli sealed a magnificent 2-0 win over Empoli. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Napoli held their nerves, having got the job done in the first half itself. Napoli have now sealed eight successive wins in the Serie A 2022-23 season since losing to Inter Milan back on January 5. Here we present the key stats.

Napoli's stats in these 8 successive wins

After a 1-0 loss against Inter, Napoli have beaten the likes of Sampdoria, Juventus, Salernitana, Roma, Spezia, Cremonese, Sassuolo, and Empoli. In this run of eight straight wins, Napoli have managed to keep six clean sheets, including four successive ones. Napoli have scored 21 goals in these 8 games, besides conceding just two. Napoli conceded a goal each versus Juventus (5-1) and Roma (2-1).

5 successive away wins in Serie A for Napoli

As per Opta, Napoli became only the 3rd team to win 5 Serie A away games in a row keeping a clean sheet for each of those, after Inter (1950-51 and 1966-67) and Juventus (1951-52, 1981-82, 2011-12, and 2017-18).

Breakdown of Napoli's 5 successive away wins

Since losing to Inter at the San Siro, Napoli have also managed to win 5 successive away games. Wins have come against Sampdoria (2-0), Salernitana (2-0), Spezia (3-0), Sassuolo (2-0), and Empoli (2-0).

Napoli go 18 points clear of Inter Milan

Napoli are on the verge of winning the Serie A 2022-23 crown, having gone 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, who have played a game less. After 24 matches, Napoli have claimed 65 points, winning a whopping 21 games (D2 L1). Napoli's only defeat this season came against Inter. Napoli have scored 58 goals (highest), besides shipping in (15) fewest.

Osimhen scores his 19th Serie A goal this season

An own goal by Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli handed Napoli a 1-0 lead before an in-form Victor Osimhen made it 2-0 with his 19th league strike of the season. Portugal left-back Mario Rui was sent off in the second half for lashing out at Francesco Caputo. Osimhen has now scored in his last eight Serie A games.