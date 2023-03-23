Sports

ZIM vs NED: Sean Williams returns to ODIs with half-century

The 36-year-old smashed a 73-ball 77 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams marked his return to ODIs with a defiant half-century against the Netherlands at the Harare Sports Club. The 36-year-old smashed a 73-ball 77 in the 2nd ODI before Zimbabwe were rolled over for 271. Williams, who last played an ODI in September 2022, now has 33 half-centuries in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.

Zimbabwe openers Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere added 61 runs after they elected to bat. However, the hosts lost Ervine and Gary Ballance in quick succession. Williams joined in the middle at 80/2, but Zimbabwe were soon reduced to 120/5. He then shared a 104-run stand with Clive Madande, having slammed 77 (11 fours). As stated, it was his 33rd ODI fifty.

Williams made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe in February 2005 against South Africa. In a career spanning over 15 years, he has contributed with his all-round skills. Williams is Zimbabwe's sixth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He has raced to 4,343 runs from 148 ODIs at an average of 35.02. Williams, also a left-arm spinner, owns 77 wickets in the format.

As stated, Williams played his first ODI since September 2022. Interestingly, this was his first 50+ score since January 2022 when he slammed a magnificent 100 (87) against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.