WPL 2023: MI restrict RCB to 125/9; Kerr picks three-fer

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 21, 2023, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Issy Wong took two wickets (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 125/9 in the 19th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. RCBW, who looked to command at 59/2, suffered a batting collapse in the middle overs. Ellyse Perry scored a valuable 29, while Richa Ghosh's 13-ball 29 powered RCBW eventually. Meanwhile, Amelia Kerr finished with three wickets.

RCBW lose Devine; Mandhana counter-attacks

RCBW were off to a poor start after MIW invited them to bat. The dangerous Sophie Devine, who slammed a match-winning 36-ball 99 against Gujarat Giants, departed in the first over. She was involved in an untimely run-out. RCBW captain Smriti Mandhana counter-attacked thereafter, guiding them to 32/1 in six overs. Notably, Perry then paired up with Mandhana.

Mandhana finishes without a 50+ score

Mandhana aimed to break the shackles in RCBW's final game in WPL 2023. However, the left-handed batter finished her campaign without a 50+ score. Mandhana managed just 149 runs from eight games at an average of 18.62. The tally includes a strike rate of 111.19. She smashed 22 fours and 3 maximums. Her scores read 24, 37, 0, 8, 4, 18, 23, and 25.

Here's what transpired in the middle overs

Kerr got rid of Mandhana on the fourth delivery after the Powerplay. She ended Mandhana's 25-ball stay where the latter managed 24 (3 fours, 1 six). Heather Knight and Perry then added 29 runs before the former departed. Kerr dismissed Knight and then removed Kanika Ahuja. Ghosh and Perry collected 12 runs in the 16th over.

Kerr shines with the ball

Leg-spinner Kerr was the pick of MIW's bowlers in the match. She took three wickets in 22 runs in four overs, removing both Mandhana and Knight. Nat Sciver-Brunt finished with two wickets for 24 runs in four overs. Saika Ishaque took a solitary wicket of Megan Schutt in her final over. Issy Wong sent back Ghosh and Disha Kasat in the 20th over (26/2).