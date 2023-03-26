Sports

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of KKR

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of KKR

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 26, 2023, 10:50 am 3 min read

KKR are two-time champions (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will fight for their third title in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, starting March 31. Having clinched the title twice, the Kolkata-based franchise does know the taste of success. However, they have always fallen short since their triumph in 2014. Here is the statistical preview of KKR ahead of the 2023 season.

Their run in the previous seasons

As mentioned, KKR are two-time IPL champions, lifting the illustrious trophy under Gautam Gambhir in 2012 and 2014 respectively. Under Eoin Morgan, KKR also reached the final in 2021, losing against Chennai Super Kings. 2011, 2016, 2017, and 2018 are the other seasons that have seen KKR advance to the playoffs. On eight occasions, they crashed out in the league stage itself.

Russell, Rana approaching 2,000 runs for KKR

All-rounder Andre Russell (1,977) requires 23 runs to complete 2,000 IPL runs for KKR. Only Gambhir (3,035) and Robin Uthappa (2,439) currently own this feat. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana (1,744) can also touch the 2,000-run mark for KKR. No other batter has scored more runs for KKR since Rana's maiden appearance for the franchise in 2018.

Massive milestone loading for Russell

Meanwhile, Russell is also just 12 scalps away from completing 100 wickets for KKR. Only Sunil Narine (152) owns more IPL wickets for the franchise. Notably, Russell could become the first-ever player to complete 2,000 runs and 100 wickets for a single IPL franchise. Notably, the veteran all-rounder has so far made 91 appearances for KKR.

Do you know?

Russell's career strike rate of 177.88 is the highest for any player in IPL history. He averages 30.37 in the competition as the swashbuckler owns 10 fifties in the tournament. His economy rate with the ball reads 9.14.

Narine's stellar numbers with the ball

With 152 wickets in 148 games, Narine is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Meanwhile, former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga (170) is the only other bowler with 150 or more IPL wickets for a single franchise. Narine's economy rate of 6.63 is only second to Rashid Khan (6.37) among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets.

Who has most tons and fifers?

Interestingly, Brendon McCullum's 158* in the very first match of the inaugural IPL remains the only century by a KKR batter. It is also the second-highest score in the competition history. Meanwhile, Russell (5/15), Narine (5/19), and Varun Chakravarthy (5/20) have claimed fifers for KKR.

Do you know?

Overall, KKR boast 113 wins and 106 defeats in 223 IPL matches. Their win percentage of 51.56 is only third to Chennai Super Kings (58.41) and Mumbai Indians (56.7) among teams who have played at least 50 IPL matches.

Concern for KKR

Meanwhile, KKR are sweating over the fitness of their skipper Shreyas Iyer, who's nursing a back injury. He is at least expected to miss the initial half of the season. It is indeed a major blow for KKR. Iyer has mustered 2,776 runs in 101 IPL matches at 31.55. He scored 401 runs for KKR last season.

KKR's squad for IPL 2023

KKR squad for IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.