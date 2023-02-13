Sports

WPL 2023 auction: A look at the costliest overseas players

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction took center stage on Monday. While Smriti Mandhana broke the purse among Indian players, Natalie Sciver-Brunt﻿ and Ashleigh Gardner were the joint-most-expensive bids in the overseas category. The likes of Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry fetched hefty sums as well. Here are the five costliest overseas players from the auction.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt (Rs. 3.20 crore)

England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt was roped in by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 3.2 crore. A prolific campaigner, she is expected to play a massive role in the Mumbai-based franchise. She has so far smashed 1,999 runs in 104 WT20Is at 25.62 (SR: 112.81). The tally includes 10 fifties with her best score being 82. With the ball, she has claimed 78 wickets at 21.12.

Ashleigh Gardner (Rs. 3.20 crore)

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was picked by Gujarat Giants for Rs. 3.20 crore. Interestingly, UP Warriors, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat were involved in a bidding war to acquire Gardner. Gardner has tallied 1,069 runs in 68 WT20Is at an average of 26.72 (SR: 133.62). She has slammed six half-centuries. With 48 scalps at 19.04, the right-arm spinner has the sixth-most WT20I wickets for Australia.

Beth Mooney (Rs. 2.00 crore)

Australian opening batter, Beth Mooney, was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs. 2.00 crore. She accompanies compatriot Gardner in the Ahmedabad-based franchise. The southpaw is renowned for her consistency in the 20-over format. She has blasted 2,144 runs across 78 WT20Is. She averages 38.98 and strikes at 125-plus. She holds two WT20I tons, the joint-most by an Australian cricketer alongside Meg Lanning.

Sophie Ecclestone (Rs. 1.80 crore)

Sophie Ecclestone, the number one ranked bowler in WT20I Rankings, joins UP Warriorz for Rs. 1.80 crore. The slow left-arm spinner has bagged 89 scalps for England while averaging an astonishing 15.93. Her best figures read 4/18 while she has a strike rate of 16.20. Ecclestone is an invaluable asset in the format and one of the must-sees in WPL 2023.

Ellyse Perry (Rs. 1.70 crore)

Veteran Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Perry is arguably the finest all-rounder in the history of the game, and her stellar records state the same. The dasher has so far accumulated 1,515 in 134 WT20Is at 31.56, hitting seven half-centuries. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer is the third-highest wicket-taker in the format (120 wickets at 18.99).

Marizanne Kapp (Rs. 1.50 crore)

Delhi Capitals acquired South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp for Rs. 1.50 crore. Kapp has risen among the premium all-rounders since her WT20I debut in 2009. The right-arm medium has taken 68 WT20I scalps at 20.33. She has also tallied 1,131 runs in the format. Notably, she was the first South African cricketer to take a hat-trick in a Women's T20 International.

A look at the five franchises

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians (MI) owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.