IPL 2023, LSG vs DC: David Warner opts to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 01, 2023, 07:12 pm 2 min read

DC and LSG gear up for a cracking game

The third game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 sees two heavyweights in Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals square off against each other. Both teams are aiming to win their maiden crown and it will be interesting to see how things pan out for them. Notably, David Warner will lead DC in Rishabh Pant's absence this season. Warner has opted to bowl.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will be LSG's home ground for the season. A total of nine T20s have been played here and the average first innings total is 151. The pitch is conducive for batting but will assist the bowlers as the game goes on. Star Sports will telecast the match on TV and fans can live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM.

LSG vs DC: H2H record

LSG played their inaugural IPL last season and have only featured twice against DC. Interestingly LSG won both clashes. The first match ended in a six-wicket win for KL Rahul's men as they made light work of DC's target of 150. The second game was a lot closer as LSG edged out DC in a six-run victory. Mohsin Khan finished with figures worth 4/16.

Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.