Shreyas Iyer delays surgery to participate in WTC final: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 30, 2023, 10:08 am 2 min read

Shreyas Iyer will miss IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major boost for Team India, Shreyas Iyer is eyeing to regain fitness before the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June. Instead of undergoing surgery for his back issues, the middle-order batter has headed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for periodic treatment. His stay at the NCA will be determined by the assessment of the staff. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Iyer complained of pain in his lower back during the fourth and final Test of the Australia series earlier this month.

While the 28-year-old couldn't complete the final Test, he was ruled out of the subsequent ODI leg.

As surgery will keep him out of action for at least six months, Iyer has decided not to go under the knife.

What did the source say?

"He has met the specialist and the NCA officials. All are on the same page that the operation can be deferred. He will follow the experts' advice," a source told Cricbuzz. Notably, Iyer has emerged as a vital cog of India's batting line-up in Test matches lately. His ability to deliver consistently with an attacking approach has been of great significance.

A look at his numbers in Tests

As mentioned, Iyer's Test career is off to a phenomenal start. He smoked a record-breaking century on his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. He became only the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a hundred on debut. In 10 Test matches for India, Iyer owns 666 runs at 44.40. The tally includes five fifties besides a ton.

Massive dent in KKR plans

Iyer's back issues will make him miss a major chunk of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. It's a massive dent in Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) plans as their batting line-up revolves around him. Besides, his leadership skills will also be missing. Nitish Rana will lead the team in his absence. KKR, however, are hopeful for his availability at some stage.

His numbers in IPL

Iyer has been a prolific performer in IPL, having mustered 2,776 runs in 101 matches at 31.55. He owns as many as 19 fifties in the competition. Last season, which marked Iyer's KKR debut, he hammered 401 runs at 30.84.