Andre Russell completes 2,000 IPL runs for KKR: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 01, 2023, 08:07 pm 2 min read

Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell slammed a fine cameo of 35 runs versus Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell slammed a fine cameo of 35 runs versus Punjab Kings and also became only the third batter for the franchise to cross 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell came in when his side was 80/5 in 10.1 overs. He looked solid before Sam Curran ended his stay. Here are further details.

Third KKR player to complete 2,000 runs in IPL

Russell smashed a 19-ball 35 runs against PBKS and raced to 2,012 runs at 31.43. The all-rounder has joined Gautam Gambhir (3,035) and Robin Uthappa (2,439) in terms of 2,000-plus runs for KKR. Russell's knock was laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes. He now has 174 IPL sixes for KKR. Overall, Russell has raced to 2,070 runs in the IPL.

A blazing cameo from Russell

The all-rounder came to the crease when KKR were reeling at 80/5 in 10.1 overs. Russell took his time initially and then gradually got going. He added very crucial 50 runs along with Ventakesh Iyer, taking the score to 130. Curran bowled a short ball on the stumps and Russell did not get hold of the pull and holed out to deep mid-wicket.

PBKS overcome KKR

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match number two in Mohali on Saturday. Asked to bat, PBKS posted a challenging 191/5 in 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a fluent fifty. In response, KKR (146/7) were seven runs behind as per DLS when rain intervened and conceded the match. Arshdeep Singh claimed a three-fer.