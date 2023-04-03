Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Preview, stats and Fantasy XI

Delhi Capitals will be taking on the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans, in the seventh game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (April 4). While GT won their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings, DC will have a lot of questions to answer after losing their opener to Lucknow Super Giants. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The strips here usually offer low bounce. However, the batters get good value for their shots due to the shorter dimensions and fast outfield. 8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record

GT made their IPL debut last season, and therefore, they have faced DC only once. The debutants prevailed over DC last season as Shubman Gill slammed a fifty, and Lockie Ferguson rattled the opponents with his fiery spell of 4/28. Despite Rishabh Pant's best efforts, GT won the match by 18 runs. Mustafizur Rahaman finished with figures 3/23 in a losing cause.

DC will look to right the wrongs against GT

There weren't many positives for DC apart from David Warner (50), as well as Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya, in their opener. DC need to address their frailties against pace. Meanwhile, GT will be without Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out for the season. Gill will look to continue his brilliant form, while Matthew Wade may get a game in David Miller's absence.

A look at the Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar. GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sai Sudharshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami, and Alzarri Joseph.

Here are the key performers

Gill is 37 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL. Meanwhile, Pandya needs 29 runs to reach the same milestone. Rashid Khan has scalped 530 T20 wickets and will be crucial for GT again. Warner (5,937) may become the third batter to complete 6,000 IPL runs. Kuldeep (62) may surpass Shakib Al Hasan and Muttiah Muralitharan's (both 63) IPL wickets tally.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Wriddhiman Saha, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill (c), David Warner, Rilee Rossouw, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph. Fantasy XI (option 2): Wriddhiman Saha, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill, David Warner (vc), Rovman Powell, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (c), Rahul Tewatia, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Alzarri Joseph.