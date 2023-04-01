Sports

IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh claims a match-winning 3/19 versus KKR

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 01, 2023, 08:37 pm 2 min read

Arshdeep has scalped 43 wickets for PBKS in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed a three-fer to help his side overcome Kolkata Knight Riders in match number two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. He led the charge for the hosts in a seven-run victory via DLS Method. Arshdeep finished with 3/19 from his three overs. Chasing 192, KKR could only manage 146/7 in 16 overs. Here's more.

A fiery bowling performance from Arshdeep

Arshdeep was introduced in the second over of the innings and he instantly delivered for PBKS. He used his quick bouncer to great effect and removed Mandeep Singh and Anukul Roy in the same over. Both batters were beaten for pace. Arshdeep later dismissed Venkatesh Iyer with another bouncer. Once again, Iyer couldn't handle the bounce as he found the fielder at point.

Seventh-highest wicket-taker for PBKS

After making his debut in 2019, Arshdeep has gradually become a mainstay for PBKS. In 38 IPL matches, he has scalped 43 wickets at 24.95. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for the franchise. His best figures worth 5/32 came against RR in IPL 2021.

How did the match pan out?

PBKS started well but lost Prabhsimran Singh early before Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapakse added 86 runs. Later, Sam Curran's handy 26* helped them reach 191/5. In response, KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals before Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer stitched a 50-run stand. The rain came soon after and KKR lost by seven runs.