IPL 2023, David Warner smashes his 58th half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 11, 2023, 10:14 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals compiled 172 against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. David Warner gave DC a positive start, while Axar Patel helped them finish well. The former completed his 58th IPL fifty but once again drew criticism for his sluggish knock. Here are the key stats.

Another half-century for Warner

Warner once again struck at the start. Although his strike rate was questionable, the DC skipper reached his third fifty of the season. Warner touched the 50-run mark off 43 balls. The 36-year-old now has 58 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. Warner has a total of 62 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. He smashed 51 off 47 balls (6 fours).

Seventh fifty against MI

Warner has enjoyed tackling MI as he owns 717 IPL runs against them in 21 games. While he averages 42.17 against them. However, his strike rate has come down to 135.53. The southpaw has smashed as many as seven fifties against the Men in Blue and Gold in the cash-rich league. His highest score against them reads 90*.

Another IPL fifty in Delhi

Warner has also done well at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The southpaw has smothered 828 runs in 30 IPL innings here at 31.84. The tally includes six fifties and a solitary ton (Highest Score: 107*). He owns a strike rate of 122.12 here. Only Virender Sehwag (933) and Shreyas Iyer (855) have smoked more IPL runs at this venue.