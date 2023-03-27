Sports

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of Mumbai Indians

Mar 27, 2023

Mumbai Indians are the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, having won five titles in total but they finished with the wooden spoon last season. Rohit Sharma and his men will look to start afresh and give a better account of themselves in the upcoming season. This was the first time MI finished last in any IPL season since 2008. Here's more.

Here's a look at their previous seasons

MI failed to qualify for the playoffs in the first two seasons of the IPL. They reached the finals in 2010 but were beaten by CSK. But they kept up the momentum and reached the playoffs in 2011 and 2012 and finally won the title in 2013. Their next four titles came in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Rohit Sharma closes in on 6,000 runs in IPL

Skipper Rohit Sharma has amassed 5,879 runs in 227 IPL matches at 30.30 and will be the third batter to reach the 6,000-run landmark. Rohit is MI's top-scorer in IPL, having scored 4,709 runs in 182 matches. He has slammed 32 fifties and one ton. He could only manage 268 runs in 14 matches last season and will look to improve on the same.

A look at the key batters

Ishan Kishan slammed 418 runs in 14 matches and scored the highest number of runs for MI last season. Suryakumar Yadav, who is the number-one batter in T20Is, can race to 3,000 IPL runs (2,644). Youngster Tilak Verma smashed 397 runs in his debut season. Big-hitter Tim David, who has hammered 3,460 runs in 160 T20s will be crucial for MI as a finisher.

MI will be without Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023

Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah will miss the entirety of IPL 2023 as he is still recovering from injury. Ever since making his IPL debut in 2013, Bumrah has snapped 145 wickets for MI in 120 matches. It is a huge blow for MI considering he is one of the best pacers at the death. Bumrah is also MI's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Lasith Malinga.

A look at key bowlers

Jofra Archer will lead the bowling attack. He has picked 46 scalps in 35 matches at an economy of 7.13. Veteran Piyush Chawla, who is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker (157) in IPL can make an impact. Kumar Kartikeya, who picked five wickets in four matches last season will look to do well. Pacer Jason Behrendorff has snapped 138 wickets in 119 T20s.

Do you know?

MI have recorded the biggest win in IPL history to date when they defeated DC in 2017 by 146 runs. MI scored 212 after batting first and then they bundled DC out for only 66. Harbhajan Singh and Karan Sharma picked three wickets apiece.

A look at MI's squad for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav. Ruled out: Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson.