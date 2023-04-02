Sports

IPL 2023: RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is out until April 9

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 02, 2023, 12:10 am 2 min read

Hasaranga was RCB's highest wicket-taker last season (Source: Twitter/@Wanindu49)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will miss their spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga for the first couple of matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sri Lankan is vital to RCB's plans this season and missing the first few matches will be a blow for the franchise. They will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. Here's more.

Hasaranga will miss the first two matches in IPL 2023

Hasaranga is on national duty with Sri Lanka, who are touring New Zealand. After the Test and ODIs, the Lankan Lions are set to play a three-match T20I series against the Kiwis. SL are desperate to beat NZ in the T20 series that starts on April 2 and will run till April 8. Hence, Hasaranga will only be available for RCB from April 9.

Sanjay Bangar's verdict and RCB's options

"Wanindu Hasaranga will not be available for us till April 9," says RCB coach Sanjay Bangar before IPL 2023 clash against MI. He will also be missing the second game of the season against KKR. "Bracewell is a versatile player. He can bat at the top and lower down the order," Bangar added. All-rounder Michael Bracewell may replace Hasaranga for the first two matches.

Here's a look at Hasaranga's IPL numbers

Hasaranga was RCB's highest wicket-taker last season as he finished with 26 wickets at 16.54. Among bowlers who picked up at least 20 wickets last season, he had the best economy of 7.54. The spinner scalped his best figures of 5/18 in the IPL against SRH last season. He also finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup.

Other injury concerns for RCB

RCB have been marred with several injury concerns and unavailabilities. Will Jacks was the first to get ruled out of IPL 2023 as they replaced him with Bracewell. Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood are on that list. While Maxwell is getting better, Hazlewood will miss the first part of the season. Rajat Patidar will also miss the first half due to a heel injury.