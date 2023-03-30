Entertainment

Rashmika, Katrina, Arijit to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 04:59 pm 1 min read

IPL 2023 opening ceremony details

Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most famous franchise cricket league in the world. As the 16th edition of the cash-rich game kicks off tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, fans are eagerly bracing themselves. IPL is all about cricket, sportsmanship, and glamor. The opening ceremony is back after four years and the 2023 edition has some grand plans.

Performance lineup and show timing

Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Katrina Kaif are going to grace the stage with their scintillating moves. Arijit Singh will sway the audience with his melodious numbers. On the other hand, Bollywood's flawless dancing hero Tiger Shroff is also reported to perform in the show. The show will take place just before the Gujarat Titans versus Chennai Super Kings match on Friday.

