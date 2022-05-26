Entertainment

'Sita Ramam': Everything to know about Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur-starrer

Multilingual film 'Sita Ramam' is gearing up for release on August 5.

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Sita Ramam announced its release date on Wednesday. Announcing the film will get released on August 5, Salmaaan wrote, "This is a love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you...#SitaRamam." As the release is just around the corner, here is all you need to know about it.

Details Second collaboration between Salmaan and Vyjayanthi Movies

This film marks the second collaboration between Salmaan and the production house Vyjayanthi Movies after their National Award-winning maiden venture Mahanati, the biopic of late actor Savitri. Just like the last time, Sita Ramam is also a multilingual project that will be released in several languages. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is touted to be a romantic period drama against the backdrop of war.

Information 'Oh Sita Hey Rama': First single was dropped recently

Earlier this month, the makers had dropped the first single, Oh Sita Hey Rama. Since it's a multilingual film, the song was also released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Needless to say, it received a great response from the audience. SP Charan and Ramya Behara lent their voices to the song, which narrated a beautiful love story between the central characters.

Anticipation Mandanna to play a 'special heroic' role in the film

While we know that the film will feature Thakur as the co-lead and the romantic interest of Salmaan, the role of Mandanna has not yet been revealed by the makers. However, they have teased a little by saying that she will be seen in a "special heroic" role in the period film. And her character's name is Afreen.

Facts Meet the cast and crew of 'Sita Ramam'

Speaking of the film's technical crew, PS Vinod has cranked the camera and Vishal Chandrashekhar has composed its music. Besides the aforementioned actors, Sita Ramam also features Sumanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Tharun Bhascker, Bhoomika Chawla, dancer Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore will be seen playing key supporting roles.