IPL 2023: Rana's KKR to meet depleted PBKS in opener

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 31, 2023, 12:04 pm 3 min read

Russell can complete 2,000 IPL runs for KKR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kick-start their campaign against each other. Both sides are missing out on some key names and it will be interesting to see how they will embrace the challenge. Notably, Nitish Rana will lead KKR in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The PCA Stadium in Mohali will host the duel on Saturday (March 31). The track here generally favors the batters with the outfield being on the quicker side. Pacers can get assistance. 168 reads the average first innings score here. While Star Sports Network would provide the live telecast (3: 30 PM IST), Viacom18 and JioCinema hold the streaming rights.

Here is the head-to-head record

KKR enjoy a rich history against PBKS in IPL, having defeated them 20 times in 30 meetings. The remaining 10 games went in Punjab Kings's favor. Notably, the two sides met just once last season and KKR recorded a six-wicket victory in that contest. ﻿Andre Russell's unbeaten 31-ball 70 helped the side chase down 138 in 14.3 overs.

Major names missing from the PBKS camp

While Jonny Bairstow will miss the entire season, his compatriot Liam Livingstone won't be available for the opener. Pacer Kagiso Rabada is the other prominent name in the PBKS camp who will miss the KKR clash. All-rounders Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza will have the onus. Meanwhile, KKR's bowling attack looks pretty depleted this season. Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav will lead the department.

A look at the Probable XIs of both sides

PBKS (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, and Rahul Chahar. KKR (Probable XI): Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana (captain), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora.

Here are the key performers

Russell (1,977) could become the third player to complete 2,000 runs for KKR. No other batter has scored more runs for KKR since Nitish Rana's maiden appearance for the franchise in 2018 (1,744). Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, having slammed 6,244 runs in 206 matches. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked 14 wickets in 13 matches last season at 25.71.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jitesh Sharma, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Mandeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Andre Russell (VC), Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, and Rahul Chahar. Fantasy XI (Option 2): N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Curran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, and Rahul Chahar.