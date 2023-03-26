Sports

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of SRH

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 26, 2023, 12:44 pm 3 min read

SRH are eyeing their second title

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to get underway on March 31. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who will fight for their second title, will kick-start their campaign against the previous season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Aiden Markram will lead the Orange Army and expectations are high from him. Here are the important stats you need to know ahead of SRH's campaign.

Run in the previous seasons

SRH, who debuted in the 2013 season, reached the playoffs six times in their first eight seasons. While they were crowned champions in 2016, they reached their second and only other final in 2018. SRH struggled in the last couple of seasons where they finished at the last (2021) and third-last positions (respectively). Their then-skipper Kane Williamson was released after the 2022 season.

Maiden stint for Markram as skipper

This will be Markram's maiden leadership assignment in IPL. Last month, he powered SRH's sister franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title. With 366 runs in 12 games, the dasher finished as the third-highest run-getter in the competition (SR: 127.97). Notably, he led South Africa to the ICC Under-19 World Cup title in 2014. He is also now SA's full-time T20I skipper.

Bhuvneshwar's stellar numbers in IPL

With 154 wickets in 146 games, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in IPL history (ER: 7.3). 130 of his wickets have come in SRH colors. He is the only bowler to date to clinch Purple Cap titles in successive seasons (2016 and 2017). Bhuvneshwar owns 57 powerplay wickets in IPL. No other bowler has scalped more wickets in this phase.

Here are the other key bowlers

Umran Malik clocked 157 kmph versus Delhi Capitals last year, the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in IPL to date. He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker last season (22 wickets). Playing for Rajasthan Royals, pacer Kartik Tyagi successfully defended four runs versus Punjab Kings in 2021. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan snapped 18 wickets in just 11 games last season

Who are the key batters?

Rahul Tripathi's strike rate of 158.23 was only second to Liam Livingstone (182.08) among batters with at least 400 runs last season. He accumulated 413 runs at 37.54. With 426 runs at 30.42, Abhishek Sharma was SRH's highest run-getter in IPL 2022. Markram smoked 381 runs at an average and strike rate of 47.62 and 139.05, respectively, last season.

SRH's numbers in IPL

Overall, SRH have featured in 152 games, winning 74 and losing as many. They own one win and three defeats in Super Overs. Their win percentage in the competition reads 50.

A look at SRH squad

Squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein