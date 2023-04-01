Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 01, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Kohli strikes at 131.71 against pace in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The fifth match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. The teams had contrasting fortunes in the last season but will look to start on a positive note. Both sides will miss several important players due to injuries. Here are the top key battles from the fixture.

Ishan Kishan vs Mohammed Siraj

Ishan Kishan had a decent last season and will look to build on it this time. He will look to attack the new ball and hand MI a great start. However, he will have to tackle RCB's star speedster Mohammed Siraj in the powerplays. As per ESPNcricinfo, in four IPL meetings, Kishan has slammed 33 runs against Siraj, being dismissed once (SR: 150.00).

Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer

Virat Kohli has relished facing the best bowlers in the world. But Rohit may hand the responsibility of removing him to Jofra Archer. Kohli averages 30.99 against pace in the IPL while striking at 131.71. However, in Bumrah's absence, the onus will be on Archer to pick the crucial wickets. He has scalped 46 wickets in 35 IPL matches at an economy of 7.13.

Tim David vs Reece Topley

Tim David is one of the most crucial players for MI this season in that finisher role. In 82 T20s, David has smashed 1,313 runs in the death overs while striking at a massive 198.03. RCB's best bet to neutralize the Australian will be Reece Topley. He has scalped 86 wickets in overs 17-20 with an economy of 9.20.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Harshal Patel

With youngsters around him, it will be a very important season for Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order. SKY will accompany the likes of Verma and David in finishing off strongly. He has a strike rate of 167.58 in death overs (16-20). He will face Harshal Patel, who has picked 46 wickets in the death overs at just 17.50.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The pitch is very conducive for batting as the average run rate for teams batting first at the venue is 8.75. Even while chasing, the average run rate is 8.45. Star Sports will telecast the match on TV, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM on Sunday (2nd April).