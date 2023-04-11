Sports

IPL 2023: Confident CSK host formidable RR

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 11, 2023, 05:57 pm 3 min read

CSK outclassed MI in their last fixture (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will return to their den to host last season's finalists Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Notably, both teams are coming off wins. CSK defeated MI, while RR outclassed DC. The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium will stage this fascinating fixture on April 12 (Tuesday). Have a look at the preview, stats, and more.

Pitch report, timing, streaming details

The Chepauk Stadium pitch generally remains low and slow, aiding the spinners. Anything around the 165-run mark will be a suitable score. Batters will need to get accustomed to the pitch before they can score runs. 8.17 is the average run-rate batting first here in IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

It is a rematch of the inaugural 2008 IPL final. Both sides have faced each other a total of 26 times in the tournament. CSK are ahead with 15 victories to their name, while RR have managed only 11 wins. In the last meeting, RR won by five wickets as they rode on Ravichandran Ashwin's 23-ball 40* to chase down 150.

Stokes could play against his former team; Chahar out injured

CSK will expect the return of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali at the Chepauk. However, the former remains doubtful for the game. They will also bring in Maheesh Theekshana, who has joined the camp along with Matheesha Pathirana. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson have fired for RR this season, and fans will hope that the top order delivers again.

A look at the probable playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sisanda Magala, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Maheesh Theekshana. RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sandeep Sharma.

A look at the key performers

Gaikwad has scored 189 runs in three matches at an average of 94.50 and will be crucial for CSK again. Meanwhile, Buttler (2,983) needs 17 more runs to complete 3,000 IPL runs. Chahal has scalped eight wickets in three matches this season. Boult is just three wickets away from completing 100 IPL wickets. He has picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches against CSK.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI Option 1: Jos Buttler (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult (vice-captain), Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Maheesh Theekshana, and Ambati Rayudu. Fantasy XI Option 2: Jos Buttler, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-captain), Mahesh Theekshana, and MS Dhoni.