GT vs KKR, Shubman Gill completes 2,000 IPL runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 09, 2023, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill scored 39 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Shubman Gill has added another feather to his hat as he completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans opener accomplished this milestone against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday (April 9). He played a handy knock and ended up scoring a 30-ball 39. Here we look at his stats.

Another fine contribution from Gill

GT won the toss and opted to bat at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans were off to a flier as Gill and Wriddhiman Saha (17) added 33 runs in quick time for the opening wicket. After Saha's departure, he formed a half-century stand with Sai Sudharsan. Saha, who struck five boundaries during his stay, eventually fell prey to Sunil Narine.

Here are his stats

Gill touched the 2,000-run mark in his 77th match. He became the 48th batter to get the milestone. The right-handed batter has now raced to 2,016 runs at 32.51. The tally includes 15 fifties (HS: 96). It must be noted that Gill slammed over 400 runs in the last three IPL seasons. 63 and 14 read his scores this season before the KKR game.

Gill has done well in Ahmedabad

Gill has particularly been brilliant at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Earlier this year, he scored an unbeaten 126 in a T20I versus New Zealand here. It is the highest individual T20 score at this venue. Overall, he has amassed 325 runs in six games here at 81.25. His strike rate at this venue reads 148.40. The tally includes a fifty besides that ton.