Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Aiden Markram elects to bat

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Aiden Markram elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 07, 2023, 07:10 pm 2 min read

SRH won the toss and will bat (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Match 10 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While LSG currently own a victory and a defeat this season, SRH lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their only assignment so far. SRH's Aiden Markram will make his IPL captaincy debut. He has won the toss and will bat.

No Wood and Avesh for LSG

LSG skipper KL Rahul said pacer Mark Wood is down with flu and he misses out. Avesh Khan also injured himself in the last game, so he is taking a break. LSG have handed caps to Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock will also not play for LSG tonight, despite the South African players returning.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 7). The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. Pacers can generate substantial swing with the new ball. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at their previous meeting

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have crossed swords just once. KL Rahul's men successfully defended 169 in that contest, claiming a 12-run win. Rahul (68) and Avesh Khan (4/24) starred for the Lucknow-based team.

Here are the two teams for match number 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid. Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi.