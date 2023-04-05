Sports

IPL 2023, Jos Buttler vs Arshdeep Singh: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 05, 2023, 02:36 pm 2 min read

Buttler has faced Arshdeep across two innings so far in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With a solid batting surface on offer, all eyes will be on RR opener Jos Buttler, who will look to be menacing. Meanwhile, PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh will aim to stop the Englishman. We decode the stats.

How has Buttler fared against Arshdeep?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has faced Arshdeep across two innings so far in the IPL, scoring 15 runs off 13 balls at 15.00 and a strike rate of 138.10. He has managed five singles, one four, and a six. Arshdeep has managed to extract six dot balls, including a dismissal.

How has Buttler fared in IPL and also versus PBKS?

Buttler has so far scored 2,885 runs at 40.06. Buttler, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022, has hammered five centuries and 16 fifties with the best score of 124. In RR's maiden game this season versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, Buttler slammed his second-fastest IPL fifty. Versus the Kings, Buttler has so far scored 416 runs in matches at 41.60 (50s: 4).

Arshdeep's IPL numbers and performance versus RR

In 38 IPL matches, Arshdeep has claimed 43 scalps at an average of 24.95. He made his debut in IPL 2019, and had an excellent season in 2021, claiming 18 scalps. He claimed a three-fer versus KKR in PBKS's maiden match this season. Meanwhile, Arshdeep has 12 scalps from five games versus RR at an impressive 14.41.

Powerplay overs (IPL): Decoding Buttler and Arshdeep's numbers

In the PP overs (1-6), Buttler has smashed 1,265 runs in the IPL at a solid 50.60, smashing 162 fours and 56 sixes. Buttler has been dismissed on 25 occasions in the first six overs. Arshdeep has managed 17 scalps across 35 innings in the PP overs at 26.52. He has an economy rate of 7.91.