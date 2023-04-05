Sports

Adam Milne claims his maiden fifer in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 05, 2023, 01:41 pm 2 min read

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne claimed his maiden five-wicket haul (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is, besides becoming the third bowler from his nation to do so. Milne achieved the milestone in the 2nd T20I versus Sri Lanka at the University Oval, Dunedin, on Wednesday. His fifer saw NZ restrict the Lankans to 141/10. In response, NZ sealed the deal in style, leveling the series 1-1.

Milne claims 5/26 versus SL

Milne got the key wicket of Pathum Nissanka early on before coming back to break the partnership between Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva. He got Perera's scalp in the 12th over. Milne then got three more wickets in the 19th over, helping New Zealand wrap Sri Lanka's innings with an over to spare. He finished with 5/26 from his 4 overs.

Milne achieves these key numbers for NZ

Milne has now raced to 42 scalps at an average of 24.19. He has become the 3rd NZ bowler to claim a fifer after Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson. He is also overall the 3rd bowler and the first Kiwi to claim a fifer in NZ-SL T20Is. Milne has also surpassed DL Vettori (37) in terms of wickets for New Zealand in T20Is.

How did the match pan out?

Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva got crucial 30-plus scores for SL but lost their wickets at crucial junctures as the visitors collapsed thereafter. Besides Milne's fifer, pacer Ben Lister claimed 2/26 from his 4 overs. In response, NZ openers Chad Bowes (31) and Tim Seifert (79*) made useful contributions. Skipper Tom Latham was unbeaten on 20.